Three years of war

Kremlin covers Ukraine with a mega swarm of drones

24.02.2025 10:41

The bloody Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has been raging for exactly three years now. And once again, the aggressor has fired a whole host of drones at the country. But the situation is also tense in Russia.

Moscow attacked Ukraine with 185 drones on Monday night. Of these, 113 drones were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military. 71 drones disappeared from the radar and were probably intercepted by the electronic air defense.

It was initially unclear whether the remaining one drone reached its target and landed a hit. It was only on Sunday that Ukraine reported the largest Russian drone attack since the beginning of the Russian war, with 267 attack drones reported.

The oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, is also on fire:

Explosions in Russia
According to the Ukrainian military, Ukrainian drones hit the Russian oil refinery in Ryazan during the night. There were at least five explosions near the plant. A fire broke out at the refinery, which was supplying Russian troops, it was reported. An oil depot in the Russian region of Tula was also hit.

Russian Telegram channels reported that a fire had broken out on the site of the refinery in Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, following a drone attack. The governor of the region, Pavel Malkov, wrote of a fire on the site of a factory. It was triggered by falling debris from a drone that had been shot down. According to the media, it was the third fire at the refinery this year following a Ukrainian drone attack.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

