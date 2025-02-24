Take part & win
Vacations at the Hotel St. Oswald in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Spend a family vacation in the middle of nature in an idyllic panoramic location - no matter what time of year! The "Krone" is giving away unique vacations for 2 adults and 2 children at the 4-star Hotel St. Oswald in Bad Kleinkirchheim. Spend 5 fantastic nights with the best culinary delights and discover exciting activities in the "Tree of Life" children's area or in nature right from the hotel doorstep.
The idyllic panoramic location, spacious rooms and diverse family offers make the Hotel St. Oswald in Bad Kleinkirchheim a special place - at any time of year. Here, regional cuisine and a spacious swimming pool and sauna area meet family hospitality. The perfect location in the Nockberge Biosphere Park invites you to unforgettable adventures right from the hotel doorstep.
Relaxation in the wellness area
Simply switch off and recharge your batteries: the spacious wellness area at Hotel St. Oswald is an oasis of relaxation. Immerse yourself in the well-tempered panoramic indoor pool, let yourself be pampered by the warmth in the sauna area or enjoy a soothing massage. The mixture of alpine freshness and luxurious oasis of peace ensures pure relaxation.
Experience the healing power of nature while forest bathing in the untouched forests around the Hotel St. Oswald. Take a deep breath, leave everyday life behind you and feel how the natural environment reduces stress and increases your well-being. This unique nature experience is a highlight for young and old alike.
Indulgence with regional flair
Culinary delights are a top priority at the Hotel St. Oswald. Look forward to exquisite cuisine with regional specialties, the finest ingredients and creative dishes. Whether hearty Carinthian delicacies or international delicacies - every palate is spoiled here. The kitchen team focuses on freshness and quality to make your stay a culinary highlight. The wide range of wines on offer in the Vinothek includes exquisite wines from various regions as well as the best wines from Carinthia, which will enchant your senses.
Vacations with the family at any time of year
Whether in summer or winter - Bad Kleinkirchheim offers families countless opportunities for unforgettable vacation moments. In summer, sunny alpine meadows and exciting nature experiences invite you to adventure: pony rides, alpine hikes and exploratory tours in the forest and along the stream combined with fun and variety in the "Tree of Life" children's area ensure fun and variety.
As soon as winter transforms the landscape into a magical snow paradise, the time for skiing, tobogganing and snowshoeing begins. While the children let off steam in the childcare facilities, parents can enjoy the perfectly groomed slopes or the swimming and sauna area. A vacation that creates lasting memories!
Take part now and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a family vacation (5 nights) for 2 adults and 2 children including generous culinary delights at the Hotel St. Oswald. Get the relaxation you long for and enjoy nature in the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve. Simply complete the form below by the closing date on March 10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
