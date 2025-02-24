Vacations at the Hotel St. Oswald in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Indulgence with regional flair

Culinary delights are a top priority at the Hotel St. Oswald. Look forward to exquisite cuisine with regional specialties, the finest ingredients and creative dishes. Whether hearty Carinthian delicacies or international delicacies - every palate is spoiled here. The kitchen team focuses on freshness and quality to make your stay a culinary highlight. The wide range of wines on offer in the Vinothek includes exquisite wines from various regions as well as the best wines from Carinthia, which will enchant your senses.