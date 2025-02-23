Vorteilswelt
"Great discussion"

US envoy raves about talks with Putin

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 21:32

The USA and Russia are gradually moving closer together again. Following Trump's recent benevolent words, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has now also showered the Russian president with roses. 

0 Kommentare

Following his trip to Moscow, Witkoff assumes that American companies will do business in Russia again after a peace agreement with Ukraine. "That would be a positive thing," Witkoff said on US television.

He met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin almost two weeks ago. However, he did not discuss the lifting of US sanctions against Russia at the meeting, he said when asked.

"Friendship" developed with Putin
In Moscow, Witkoff secured the release of US citizen Marc Fogel, who was imprisoned there. He said of the meeting with Putin: "When the meeting ended, I looked at my watch and it was almost three and a half hours that we had spent there, which hopefully indicates that a lot of good things were accomplished."

It had been a "great discussion" with Putin. Both had a translator, Witkoff said. But he did not have anyone else with him, he continued. Witkoff had previously said that he had even developed a "friendship" with Putin.

Next round of talks fixed
But the amicable meeting of the special envoy is not the only sign that Moscow and Washington are moving closer together: As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state news agency RIA on Saturday, there will be another meeting between Russian and US diplomats.

Moscow therefore expects "real progress in bilateral relations.

Trump turns his back on Ukraine - Russia delighted
The talks are taking place at a time when relations between the USA and Ukraine are visibly deteriorating. US President Donald Trump recently described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi as a "dictator without elections" and questioned his role in future negotiations. Zelensky countered with the accusation that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

