Supplier robbed

Thief pulled his underpants over his head during interrogation

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 14:15

Provoked and robbed: A food delivery man probably hadn't expected this on Saturday before starting work. He was barely out and about in Vienna-Brigittenau when his e-scooter was literally stolen from under his feet. But what happened next became increasingly bizarre ...

The delivery man was just about to deliver his order that evening when the stranger suddenly struck. He allegedly brazenly snatched the e-scooter from his hands and drove it provocatively up and down the street for several minutes. But that was not all: after he had completed his round, the man parked the e-scooter next to the baffled delivery man, only to grab the delivery man's bag in a flash and make a run for it.

Suddenly became aggressive
The alerted police responded immediately and were able to apprehend the suspect just a few meters away. But the reaction of the suspected thief surprised even the officers: the 27-year-old, obviously confused and completely out of control, initially offered to give the stolen bag back to the police officers, but suddenly became aggressive and even tried to punch an officer in the face with his fist.

Wore underpants on his head
The attacker was arrested immediately, but the operation was not over yet - during the search, the officers found a baggy with suspected herbal cannabis. The tip of the iceberg, however, was probably the 27-year-old's showmanship during the interrogation: according to the officers, he pulled his underpants over his head. 

He was reported on suspicion of attempted theft, attempted grievous bodily harm and attempted resistance to public authority as well as under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Hannah Tilly
