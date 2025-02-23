New photos of the 13er
Princess Estelle looks all grown up!
Kids, how time flies! Princess Estelle celebrates her 13th birthday on Sunday. And the photos published by the Swedish palace prove just how grown up Crown Princess Victoria's daughter has become!
Princess Estelle is now a teenager - and you can see that in the new photos for her 13th birthday. The birthday girl looks all grown up in the official pictures released by the Swedish royal family to mark her special day.
Sovereign teen princess
Estelle posed for the photographer in a gray two-piece outfit consisting of a skirt and short-sleeved sweater. The daughter of Victoria and Daniel combined this with subtle jewelry that also looks a little playful: delicate heart earrings, a necklace with a heart pendant and a narrow pearl bracelet.
And the 13-year-old's style also looks grown-up. Estelle wore her long, dark blonde hair in elegant curls for the shoot. Her appearance in front of the camera looks confident, while a slight smile plays around her lips.
And what is also clear in the latest pictures: Estelle looks more and more like her mom! Incidentally, the teen princess is also directly behind her in line to the throne.
Estelle loves sport - and her pony!
But Estelle still has plenty of time before she ascends the Swedish throne. At the moment, she is still attending the Campus Manilla elementary school in Stockholm, as the Swedish "Grundskola" is attended until the age of 15. Only then will Estelle, like her classmates, decide on a secondary school.
Away from school, Estelle is particularly fond of sport. She has loved dancing for four years and attends ballet and jazz dance classes. But above all, the teen princess's heart beats for her horse, the white Welsh pony "Victor", which she has owned since 2016.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.