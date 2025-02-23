Viennese duo in the final of Stefan Raab’s ESC show

Cheers for Abor & Tynna
Nine singers and bands have made it to the final of the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest. The Viennese duo Abor & Tynna also made it to the final.
In the semi-final on private broadcaster RTL on Saturday evening, a jury led by entertainer Stefan Raab selected the nine finalists from 14 starters. In a week's time, the public can now decide on the German entry for the ESC final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland.
ESC songs presented
On Saturday evening, the 14 semi-finalists performed the songs they want to perform in the ESC final for the first time. In the two preliminary rounds, they had sung cover songs or self-written pieces that were not intended for the final.
In addition to the local sibling duo Abor & Tynna, the bands Feuerschwanz, Cosby and The Great Leslie, the singers Julika, Leonora and Lyza and the singers Moss Kena and Benjamin Braatz also qualified.
Singer Cage surprisingly eliminated
One of the surprisingly eliminated participants was the Cologne singer Cage, who Raab again described as one of the greatest female singing talents in Germany in the semi-final, as in the first round.
Raab said that the choice made exclusively by the jury this time was not a choice between good and bad, all the starters had been convincing. "It's the Eurovision Song Contest, it's about song and performance," said the head of the jury, explaining the selection - in the end, the four-member jury had considered which starter would give Germany the best chance and who would probably win over the audience in the final of the German preliminary round.
Victory for Germany
Raab once again made it clear that the aim was to win the ESC again for the first time since Lena Meyer-Landrut's victory in 2010. "We have the task of winning this thing."
The medieval rock band Feuerschwanz remains in the running as probably the most unusual entry. In their song "Knightclub" about celebrating knights in the nightlife, the guitars not only impressed with their hard sounds, but also shot sparks into the air. "They know what they're doing. It's a spectacle", said Raab.
Viewers choose the ESC participant in the final
Last weekend, Raab and his team made the first selection from 24 participants. In the two preliminary round shows, they presented their own older songs or cover songs.
The German preliminary round is divided into four shows this year. In the preliminary rounds and the semi-final, only the jury decided who would go through. In the final (ARD) next Saturday, the audience will then choose from the final nine candidates. ARD and RTL are cooperating on the format.
Raab's return to the ESC
Raab also returned to the ESC after his television comeback last year. It has not yet been decided whether next year's preliminary round will take place in the same format with four shows instead of one, and in cooperation between the private broadcaster RTL and ARD. Raab has now spoken out in favor of this for the first time. "I hope that we can do something like this again next year."
