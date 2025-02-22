What companies are offering:
Companies are looking for fewer and fewer full-time employees
The labor market is upside down: the proportion of full-time jobs offered by companies in Austria has fallen to an all-time low. On the other hand, companies are advertising more and more part-time jobs.
A current analysis of hundreds of thousands of job advertisements shows: Only 74 percent of jobs are now offered full-time - ten years ago it was a whopping 89 percent (see chart). At the same time, the proportion of part-time jobs is rising steadily: from six percent in 2014 to 16 percent now. However, companies are also becoming increasingly flexible: twelve percent of advertisements already offer full-time positions with a part-time option - with information such as "full-time and part-time possible".
Trend towards reduced working hours
Most advertised part-time jobs are in the area of assistance and administration, followed by healthcare and social services and accounting and controlling. Companies also offer many part-time positions in sales and customer service.
IT sector in the lead: part-time trend
However, the part-time trend does not stop at any sector. The desire for reduced working hours is particularly pronounced in IT. According to a survey of 400 HR managers conducted by karriere.at, 62% of IT employees would like to work more part-time - across all sectors, the figure is 53%. IT, traditionally a "male domain", even makes it into the top 5 professional fields with the most part-time positions. Since 2014, the proportion of part-time jobs in IT has risen from two to twelve percent.
Companies are responding to employees' wishes: two thirds (66%) of the HR managers surveyed now advertise full-time positions with a part-time option. Half of them state that they receive more applications as a result. Other flexible working models are also in vogue: 86% of employers offer flexitime and as many as 17% allow job sharing, where two part-time employees share a full-time position.
"Flexibility is the key"
Georg Konjovic, head of karriere.at, emphasizes: "Employers' flexibility in terms of weekly working hours and working time arrangements are attractive offers to job seekers across all professional fields. Employees have many different reasons for reducing their working hours. However, the desire for part-time work is clear and, as our analysis shows, is fulfilled by many companies."
The labor market is therefore becoming increasingly flexible - and the companies that respond to this are scoring points with applicants. Anyone looking for a job now has more options than ever before to individually organize their working hours and professional life.
