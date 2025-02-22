Companies are looking for fewer and fewer full-time employees

IT sector in the lead: part-time trend

However, the part-time trend does not stop at any sector. The desire for reduced working hours is particularly pronounced in IT. According to a survey of 400 HR managers conducted by karriere.at, 62% of IT employees would like to work more part-time - across all sectors, the figure is 53%. IT, traditionally a "male domain", even makes it into the top 5 professional fields with the most part-time positions. Since 2014, the proportion of part-time jobs in IT has risen from two to twelve percent.