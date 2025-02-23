The ÖFB presidium? “A pack of lone wolves!”

Every district league club is run better, Transdanubia boss Franz Grad grumbles about the ÖFB. With around 560,000 members and 2,200 clubs, the ÖFB is the third largest sports organization in Austria. After Raiffeisen, Coca-Cola, Admiral, Magenta, Verbund, Austrian Lotteries and logistics multinational Grad have now also announced the end of their partnership. Namely in the event that no president who meets the expectations of the sponsors comes to the helm in the ÖFB election on May 18 - and thus resembles a personality like Leo Windtner, who resigned in 2021. Someone who has outstanding management and international leadership qualities - and also has a clear understanding of voluntary work and a commitment to grassroots and top-level soccer.