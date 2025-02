Over 3000 Styrians to undergo eye surgery more quickly

Turbo is now to be ignited

The state has earmarked 6.3 million euros for the project. It is hoped that cooperation with registered ophthalmologists will finally ignite the turbo. Two weeks ago, 500 patients were contacted and 58 had been operated on by Wednesday. "This project, which is unique in Austria, will enable Styrians to get their appointments and treatment more quickly," says Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) with conviction. From next week, a further 1000 patients will receive their invitation letter.