2.50 seconds behind! What’s wrong with Shiffrin?

Of course, her injury should not be underestimated, it was a long break and yesterday was the first World Cup giant slalom since her crash on November 30th in Killington. 25th place on her comeback on Friday - certainly not a tragedy, but the fans could have expected more from Shiffrin and her class. The next disappointment came on Saturday. The five-time overall World Cup winner, double Olympic champion and eight-time world champion since Saalbach literally couldn't get on track at all, ultimately finishing 2.50 seconds behind and in last place for the time being. Her body language spoke volumes. She left the finish area almost apathetically, barely moving. It looked discreetly mysterious. And the ultimate punishment did indeed follow: Shiffrin did not make it into the top 30 and even missed out on the final.