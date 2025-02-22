Missed the final
2.50 seconds behind! What’s wrong with Shiffrin?
Mikaela Shiffrin is a mystery. After finishing (surprisingly) 25th in her comeback giant slalom on Friday, she was 2.50 seconds behind in the first run of the second RTL in Sestriere on Saturday, missing out on the top 30.
Of course, her injury should not be underestimated, it was a long break and yesterday was the first World Cup giant slalom since her crash on November 30th in Killington. 25th place on her comeback on Friday - certainly not a tragedy, but the fans could have expected more from Shiffrin and her class. The next disappointment came on Saturday. The five-time overall World Cup winner, double Olympic champion and eight-time world champion since Saalbach literally couldn't get on track at all, ultimately finishing 2.50 seconds behind and in last place for the time being. Her body language spoke volumes. She left the finish area almost apathetically, barely moving. It looked discreetly mysterious. And the ultimate punishment did indeed follow: Shiffrin did not make it into the top 30 and even missed out on the final.
Unlikely
The over-the-top dominator of the recent past doesn't really seem to be getting up to speed. Before the Sestriere weekend, there was already speculation as to whether Shiffrin would possibly crack the ominous 100 there. She is still one World Cup victory away from the magic mark. In her first two attempts at the Sestriere triple, she was a long way off. If her RTL performances are anything to go by, it's unlikely that she will fire up the turbo in the slalom on Sunday and win her 100th World Cup.
Since retiring and suffering an injury on November 30 as the leader in the Killington giant slalom, the US star had only been in World Cup action on January 30 in the slalom in Courchevel, but was not yet able to win again and ultimately finished tenth. Two World Championships appearances and a gold medal later, she wanted to make her mark in two giant slaloms in Sestriere.
Nothing came of it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
