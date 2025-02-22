Dead wolf in Tyrol had a wound on its body

No known wolf sightings

The wolf carcass was discovered in a forest on Thursday. At the time, there was no valid regulation in place that would have authorized the shooting of a wolf in this area. Nothing was known about recent wolf sightings there. The dead wolf was taken to the Austrian Agency for Food Safety (AGES) for further investigations and an autopsy was carried out there. DNA samples were also sent to the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna. The first results of the pathological examination are expected in the course of next week. The results of the DNA analysis should be available within the next 14 days.