NEOS man speaks out against party leader
It came as a surprise to many, including some NEOS MPs, that their party leader, Beate Meinl-Reininger, is re-entering the coalition negotiations. Everyone remembers Meinl-Reisinger's admonishing speech on 3 January, in which she denied the ÖVP and SPÖ the will to reform. It is precisely these reforms that some NEOS are missing from the new government offer.
One person who has dared to articulate this publicly is Dominik Oberhofer. The Tyrolean NEOS MP expressed his concerns to the "Krone" newspaper: "We have an offer with two ministries and a state secretariat, but I miss the reforms. The NEOS stand for reforms, not jobs".
Oberhofer therefore favors the second offer on the table, namely to form thematic partnerships with the ÖVP and SPÖ. "We NEOS stand for a vibrant parliamentarianism, that's what we were elected for. If we enter into an issue partnership, we will have just as much of a governmental role and can initiate reforms." According to reports, there are four dissenting votes on the board.
Oberhofer also does not want to enter into a coalition with the ÖVP and SPÖ because he is "fed up with enabling every post shuffle, every disgraceful act" with his vote in the coming years. And he had seen in the Tyrolean state parliament what is possible with an ÖVP/SPÖ government. "That was a clear difference to the ÖVP and the Greens".
What reforms is the NEOS mandatary calling for? "No additional burden for citizens. The budget could also be restructured through privatization. Nobody can explain to me why the state needs a stake in Casinos Austria," says Oberhofer. Furthermore, the pink MP does not understand why electric cars are more expensive than diesel cars in Austria. "The diesel privilege should be abolished and e-car drivers should not be burdened with an engine-related tax as planned."
He also calls for a clear message for Austria as a business location, saying that "budget restructuring alone is not enough". And, of course, there must also be reforms in the education sector.
In a few days, the NEOS members will have to vote on a possible coalition pact. A two-thirds majority is required. Oberhofer announces that he "will not agree to this pact if it does not include reforms".
Coalition negotiators at 1 pm with Van der Bellen
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will receive the party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS in the Hofburg at 1 pm on Saturday. A statement and a photo opportunity are planned after the meeting.
