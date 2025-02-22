Family is on site
After hoping and waiting: Tal Shoham finally free!
Hamas handed over two hostages to Israel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. Among those released is the Austrian Tal Shoham, who was held captive in the Palestinian territory for over 16 months. The family said in an initial statement: "We have seen that Tal is in good health according to the circumstances. A tremendous burden falls from our hearts."
On Saturday, two more hostages were released for the time being as part of the agreement between Israel and the Islamist organization in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. They are the Austrian Tal Shoham and long-term hostage Avera Mengistu.
Hospitalized after reunion
After the handover, the men were taken to a nearby Israeli army base where they were reunited with their families for the first time. They were then flown to hospitals in the center of the country.
"Only minutes separate us"
The family said in an initial statement before the long-awaited reunion: "We have seen that Tal is in good health according to the circumstances. A tremendous burden has fallen from our hearts. Only minutes separate us from the moment when we can welcome him back into the security of our family."
In addition to the Austro-Israeli family father Shoham and Mengistu, the three young Israelis kidnapped from the Nova Festival, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen and the long-term hostage Hisham al-Sayed, are also to be released on Saturday.
Video from Saturday morning: Hamas prepares to release six live Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip
Exchange for high-ranking Hamas members
Sayed and Mengistu had both been held in the Gaza Strip for around ten years. The men, described as mentally ill, had entered the territory in 2015 and 2014 respectively. Around 50 senior Hamas members are said to be among the Palestinians who were released in return.
Tal Shoham held hostage for over 500 days
Shoham survived an incredible 504 days in captivity. He was one of around 250 hostages kidnapped by Hamas from Israel on October 7, 2023.
Tal was abducted along with several family members from a house in Be'eri (see video above), which is now in ruins.
Wife and children were released in November
Tal's wife Adi and their two young children, Naveh and Yahel, who are German citizens, as well as other relatives such as mother-in-law Shoshan, were released on November 25, 2023. Since then, they have been hoping and fearing for their husband and father.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
