Cause of fire unknown
Holidaymakers evacuated from burning hotel at night
A fire alarm system may have prevented the worst from happening on Saturday night. It woke up the staff and guests of a hotel in Vorderstoder (Upper Austria) at around two o'clock in the morning, who were able to leave the building in time. Nine fire departments with around 150 firefighters worked until the early hours of the morning to extinguish the fire.
When the emergency services arrived at the burning hotel in Vorderstoder at around two o'clock in the morning, the 40 guests and employees had already rescued themselves outside. According to initial information from the owner and the firefighters, the fire had probably started in the attic.
Attic was opened
The hotel owner - who is a firefighter himself - noticed smoke and the smell of burning and immediately made an emergency call. When the firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire, part of the roof truss was already in flames. This part was also opened at around 5 a.m. using aerial rescue equipment in order to extinguish the last remaining embers.
Hotel guests taken to the gym
The evacuated guests were first accommodated in a gym and then distributed to nearby hotels. Thanks to the timely evacuation, there should be no injuries. Both the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still unknown. As the fire departments were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the new building and extension, the first hotel guests who were staying there have already moved back into their rooms.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
