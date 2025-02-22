NBA
Toronto still without Pöltl – loss to Miami
Jakob Pöltl's injury layoff due to a bruised hip continues after the All-Star weekend in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Without the 29-year-old center, the Toronto Raptors lost 111:120 n.V. against the Miami Heat on Friday (local time).
The Vienna native was absent for the sixth time in a row and the eleventh time in the course of the season.
In the second of four home games in a row, the Canadians trailed for long stretches, but went into the final minute with a three-point lead. After equalizing at 107:107, the duel was only decided in the extra period. And Miami clearly had the upper hand there with a 13:4 advantage. RJ Barrett with 29 and Tyler Herro with 28 points were the best scorers in the encounter.
Without their Austrian center, the Raptors have only won one game so far this season. Their next opponent is the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Victories for top duo
In a top game in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the New York Knicks no chance at all and won 142-105. Donovan Mitchell led the NBA leaders to their sixth win in a row with 27 points. Oklahoma City Thunder have just one win (45:10) less than the Cavs (46:10) after a 130:107 win at Utah Jazz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points. The Detroit Pistons are on their way to the play-offs. The 125:110 win at Pöltl's former club San Antonio Spurs was their fifth success in a row. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points for the sixth-placed team in the NBA East.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
