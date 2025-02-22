Toronto still without Pöltl – loss to Miami

Victories for top duo

In a top game in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave the New York Knicks no chance at all and won 142-105. Donovan Mitchell led the NBA leaders to their sixth win in a row with 27 points. Oklahoma City Thunder have just one win (45:10) less than the Cavs (46:10) after a 130:107 win at Utah Jazz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points. The Detroit Pistons are on their way to the play-offs. The 125:110 win at Pöltl's former club San Antonio Spurs was their fifth success in a row. Cade Cunningham scored 25 points for the sixth-placed team in the NBA East.