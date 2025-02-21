Vorteilswelt
Meeting in Budapest

Orbán minister comforts FPÖ: “We are getting stronger!”

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 20:18

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and FPÖ General Secretary Christian Hafenecker met in Budapest on Friday. Szijjártó criticized the fact that the FPÖ was not involved in the formation of a government. At the same time, he emphasized: "We patriots are also getting stronger in Europe!"

At a joint press conference with Hafenecker, Szijjártó emphasized that a completely new global political reality had emerged and that a major patriotic turnaround was necessary, which "we are ready to carry out".

Szijjártó described it as a disregard for democracy to exclude the winning party from forming a government in a country and to prevent a party with 20-25 percent support from forming a government with a firewall, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Reference to Trump's election victory
The West would have gained a new leader in the person of US President Donald Trump. As a result, the patriots would already form the mainstream and the global majority. Both "we and our Austrian friends would welcome these processes", the press release continues. "We patriots are also becoming stronger in Europe because we represent the interests of Europe and therefore the European people."

"Winner of the Austrian elections"
The Minister went on to emphasize: "When we welcome the leadership of the strongest Austrian party, the FPÖ, here, we are also welcoming the winner of the Austrian elections. Together with this party, "we will continue to work for peace and call on the whining and screaming liberals of Europe not to block an agreement between Russia and the United States," Szijjártó demanded, apparently alluding to negotiations to settle the war in Ukraine.

