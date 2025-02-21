Orbán minister comforts FPÖ: “We are getting stronger!”

"Winner of the Austrian elections"

The Minister went on to emphasize: "When we welcome the leadership of the strongest Austrian party, the FPÖ, here, we are also welcoming the winner of the Austrian elections. Together with this party, "we will continue to work for peace and call on the whining and screaming liberals of Europe not to block an agreement between Russia and the United States," Szijjártó demanded, apparently alluding to negotiations to settle the war in Ukraine.