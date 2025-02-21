ÖVP Vienna in trouble, but leader can stay (for now)

Probably in the dock after the election

Mahrer and his wife Christine will probably only be in the dock after the election. Both are accused of contributing to infidelity. The PR consultancy company run by Mahrer's wife received almost 85,000 euros from Wienwert over a period of 7 months without having provided any corresponding services in return. Although Mahrer, then Vice-President of the Vienna Provincial Police and later a member of the National Council, had no legal relationship with the company, he repeatedly appeared in connection with the payments from Wienwert. The presumption of innocence applies.