Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Election crash looms

ÖVP Vienna in trouble, but leader can stay (for now)

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 18:04

Accused and counted out: Party chairman Karl Mahrer still leads the list of candidates for the ÖVP Vienna in the upcoming state elections on April 27. However, the People's Party is threatened with a total collapse.

0 Kommentare

The first wave of posters has already been rolled out. The People's Party's posters have been put up all over the city: "Vienna remains Vienna - only with Karl!" Soon around 1000 triangular stands with Karl Mahrer's likeness will also be added. But whether the ÖVP Vienna will really go into the early election with its party leader was not so certain until Friday evening.

Majority of the party still backs Mahrer
Behind closed doors, the committees decided on the list of candidates, which will not be presented until Monday. One thing is certain: Mahrer was once again able to unite the majority of the presidium and the provincial party executive behind him and is running for first place on the list.

Probably in the dock after the election
Mahrer and his wife Christine will probably only be in the dock after the election. Both are accused of contributing to infidelity. The PR consultancy company run by Mahrer's wife received almost 85,000 euros from Wienwert over a period of 7 months without having provided any corresponding services in return. Although Mahrer, then Vice-President of the Vienna Provincial Police and later a member of the National Council, had no legal relationship with the company, he repeatedly appeared in connection with the payments from Wienwert. The presumption of innocence applies.

Zitat Icon

There are different opinions within the ÖVP Vienna. However, we stand united behind Karl Mahrer.

ÖVP Wien-Landesgeschäftsführer Peter Sverak

Weak poll ratings
The last few days have been remarkably quiet around WK Vienna President Walter Ruck, Mahrer's fiercest critic. He is said to have tried to hoist Döbling's district leader Daniel Resch into office as an alternative candidate. But Mahrer is a party leader on call. Unsurprisingly, the prospects for the City Blacks with their accused top candidate in the election on April 27 are not particularly rosy.

Polls currently put the ÖVP Vienna at just 10 percent - barely in double figures. A disastrous result will therefore immediately trigger a debate about who should be elected.

Many ÖVP celebrities no longer on the list
In the course of Friday, a veritable orgy of cuts was revealed behind the scenes in the ÖVP, as the "Krone" found out. Several prominent elected representatives fell politically victim to the list creation process or voluntarily withdrew from the game because they were offered a place on the list.

Such as Laura Sachslehner, Isabelle Jungnickel and Norbert Walter. Some are now trying their luck by standing for election in their constituency.

Local councillor Laura Sachslehner now wants to try to enter the local council via her Landstraße constituency. (Bild: krone.tv)
Local councillor Laura Sachslehner now wants to try to enter the local council via her Landstraße constituency.
(Bild: krone.tv)
The deputy district leader of Floridsdorf, Christian Klar (ÖVP), will no longer be running in the district council elections. He found out about this via WhatsApp. (Bild: krone.tv)
The deputy district leader of Floridsdorf, Christian Klar (ÖVP), will no longer be running in the district council elections. He found out about this via WhatsApp.
(Bild: krone.tv)

Learned of political retirement via cell phone message
Another political career has come to an abrupt end - at least for the time being. One of the most courageous representatives of the Vienna People's Party and former district deputy, secondary school principal Christian Klar, was no longer nominated in Floridsdorf. Klar: "I received the list of VP candidates in the district via WhatsApp and saw that I was no longer on it. There was no personal conversation. They obviously want to do without my political expertise."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Porträt von Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
Porträt von Philipp Stewart
Philipp Stewart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf