The fire department saved 642 lives

There are currently 428 fire brigades in Carinthia. Last year, two volunteer fire departments were merged in Lavanttal.

These 428 fire brigades are made up of 387 volunteers, 30 company fire departments and one professional fire department.

25,611 men and women (the proportion of women is seven percent - and rising) are active in fire departments.

In 180 youth groups, 2047 ten to 15-year-olds are introduced to the fire department.