Presenter: VSV

An 8-3 win over Asiago was enough for Villach to secure a play-off place. With their seventh win from the last eight rounds, the Eagles produced a mega-finish and fulfilled their obligation. As Fehervar lost 4:3 to Salzburg in the parallel game, the Hungarians now slip back to seventh place with their 85 points, while Villach are sixth with 86 points. Linz (88 points) took fourth place with their 4:1 win over Vorarlberg, while Graz are fifth with 86 points.