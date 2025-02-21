Vorteilswelt
After the murder in Villach

FP leader: “Could also happen at any time in Tyrol”

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 18:00

"Security is not a matter of course", emphasized state councillor Astrid Mair to the "Krone" and explained that there was no cause for concern in Tyrol after the terrible crime in Villach. FPÖ provincial party chairman Markus Abwerzger sees things differently.

0 Kommentare

FP leader Abwerzger is furious about the statements made by security councillor Mair: "We have nothing to gain from the constant whitewashing. Due to the completely misguided asylum policy of recent years, if not decades, religiously motivated acts of terrorism can occur anywhere and at any time."

Zitat Icon

A dramatic incident like the one in Villach could also happen in Tyrol at any time.

Markus Abwerzger (FPÖ)

The Freedom Party member is now also expecting concrete actions and, above all, facts and figures. For example, he would like to know how many "potential Islamist threats" are in Tyrol, what measures are being taken and what cooperation is being provided by the Ministry of the Interior and the security authorities. For Abwerzger, one thing is clear: "A dramatic incident like the one in Villach could happen in Tyrol at any time."

Zitat Icon

Thanks to the close and proven cooperation between the authorities, police and judiciary, we are able to react quickly to dangerous situations and investigate suspects.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

LR Astrid Mair (ÖVP)

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

Close cooperation with authorities
Mair emphasized to the "Krone" that the incident in Villach was "frightening and must be taken very seriously". "Thanks to the close and proven cooperation between the authorities, police and judiciary, we have the opportunity to react quickly to dangerous situations and investigate suspects."

She also expects the parliamentary parties to create the legal basis as quickly as possible to enable the monitoring of messenger services. She is also focusing on prevention, rapid investigations and a visible police presence.

Reasonable limit has been exceeded
Abwerzger is certain: "The reasonable limit of welcome gossip has already been exceeded for a long time, now rigorous action must be taken with all legal means, which will of course remain wishful thinking with the threat of a losing coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ at federal level."

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
