For years, her tinnitus made her life a living hell

An attendant slammed the trunk lid onto Anna-Lena's head with full force while she was on her way to a tennis match. "Not only did it hurt a lot, but the pain got worse from week to week. I suffered from dizziness, could no longer move quickly, heard loud ringing noises, had severe earaches and speech problems. Competitive sport was over," says the Carinthian about this difficult time. The worst thing, however, was that hardly anyone took her seriously: her complaints were dismissed as "only psychological anyway": "I was portrayed as a hysterical hypochondriac who secretly didn't want to play tennis." The Carinthian told Krone+ which therapy finally helped.