Ex-professional: “Sinner damages our sport immensely”

"It's definitely horse-trading, and that's what most pros are complaining about. There was now a point in time when this ban could be fitted in perfectly without Sinner missing a Grand Slam tournament. That would also have been possible after the US Open. Nobody understands that something like a settlement has been reached. Most professionals demand a clear procedure, a clear set of rules that states exactly what is to be done - and that there is no negotiation," says former pro Waske. The 49-year-old demands: Either you ban Sinner, but for a longer period than three months, or you refrain from a punishment altogether.