Drastic upheaval?
James Bond producers hand over control to Amazon
The producer of the James Bond films, Barbara Broccoli, and producer Michael G. Wilson have handed over creative control of the franchise. The company Amazon MGM Studios, which has been a 50 percent shareholder since 2022, will be in charge in future.
The franchise could therefore be facing a drastic upheaval. There has long been speculation about how the popular film series will continue. Broccoli and Wilson finally announced their decision on Thursday on the official James Bond website. The film series has been in the family for more than 60 years. However, the duo will remain co-owners.
"For nearly 60 incredible years, my career has been centered on 007, and now I am stepping down as producer of the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects," said Wilson, 83, whose stepfather Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli created the film series with Harry Saltzman in 1962. Broccoli also said she now wanted to devote herself to other projects.
Last film in 2021 with Craig
The last James Bond film to date was "No Time to Die" starring Daniel Craig in 2021. In 2022, tech giant Amazon took over the traditional MGM Studios for 8.5 billion US dollars. The company acquired more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV series.
The move is controversial among fans of the series. Supporters hope for new adventures from 007, while opponents fear that the James Bond brand will be ruthlessly exploited and the market oversaturated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.