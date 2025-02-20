Extremist Kash Patel
Trump’s children’s book author confirmed as FBI chief
The recoloring of US institutions continues: Kash Patel was confirmed as the new head of the FBI by a narrow majority in the US Senate on Thursday. The lawyer has attracted attention in the past mainly due to right-wing conspiracy theories and as a children's book author.
Patel was waved through in Congress with 51 votes in favor to 49 against. This means that Donald Trump also has a loyal follower at the head of the Federal Police.
In an initial reaction, the lawyer said: "My job as director is clear: let good cops be cops and restore confidence in the FBI. (...) And those who seek to harm Americans - consider this a warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet."
Before his nomination, Patel repeatedly threatened political opponents of the US President with retaliation. In 2023, the extremist declared: "We will go after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. Whether criminal or civil, we'll see."
As one of his first acts in office, Patel will probably fire those agents who participated in the investigation into the perpetrators of the Capitol Tower violence, including high-ranking executives, US media report.
Trump's candidate kept "enemies lists"
In a book published in 2023, Patel compiled a list of 60 "government thugs", including then President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, then Attorney General Merrick Garland and former FBI chiefs. He described those listed as agents of a "deep state" that, according to a common conspiracy theory in ultra-right circles, is acting in secret against Trump.
The list in the book was interpreted by many as an "enemies list", which Patel now rejected in his hearing in the Judiciary Committee. "It's not an enemies list, it's a total misrepresentation," he said at the end of January during his "job interview" in front of the senators.
There would be "no retaliatory actions" under his administration, he assured. Any accusations "that I would somehow put political bias above the constitution are grotesquely unfair".
"The conspiracy against the king"
The son of Indian immigrants is considered a particularly fervent Trump loyalist. After the first Trump presidency, Patel wrote a children's book. "The Conspiracy Against the King" is about how sinister forces surrounding a woman called "Hillary Queenton" are pursuing Trump. During Trump's first term (2017-21), Patel held senior posts on the Security Council and in the Pentagon. His nomination also met with criticism from some Republicans. In a letter to senators, more than 20 Republican ex-employees of the security authorities criticized Trump's decision to appoint Patel.
