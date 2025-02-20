Trump’s children’s book author confirmed as FBI chief

"The conspiracy against the king"

The son of Indian immigrants is considered a particularly fervent Trump loyalist. After the first Trump presidency, Patel wrote a children's book. "The Conspiracy Against the King" is about how sinister forces surrounding a woman called "Hillary Queenton" are pursuing Trump. During Trump's first term (2017-21), Patel held senior posts on the Security Council and in the Pentagon. His nomination also met with criticism from some Republicans. In a letter to senators, more than 20 Republican ex-employees of the security authorities criticized Trump's decision to appoint Patel.