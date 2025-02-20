Expensive political engagement with special witnesses

The witnesses to the marriage have already been chosen, but we still have to talk to them: NEOS and the Greens will have a special role to play during the term of office of the ÖVP-SPÖ government, which is so weakly secured with only one MP in excess. They will not only have to support the bride and groom during their marriage, but will also have to actively accompany them in the coming months (it is unlikely to be many years).