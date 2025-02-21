"Krone" commentary
Classification, not regulation
There has been a lot of talk about "alternative media" recently. In fact, people in Austria are also increasingly turning to such channels, where they sometimes receive dubious information. This includes politically or ideologically tinged news that is not very objective or not objective at all and hardly stands up to a fact check.
Is the frequently painted picture that such "alternative media" are replacing traditional journalism true? That conscientious research and multiple fact-checking are no longer in demand? That independent media, which provide orientation in complicated world and local events, are a discontinued model?
No! This is proven by objective facts such as the figures from the Austrian Circulation Control (ÖAK), which have now been presented for the year 2024. According to these figures, the sales figures for the domestic print media are declining slightly, but remain at a high level internationally.
However, the Kronen Zeitung is once again in first place in the country by a huge margin. The "Krone" is also the digital leader, as the latest access figures from the Austrian Web Analysis (ÖWA) show.
The intensive dialog with "Krone" readers and users is also highly impressive. Hundreds and often more letters to the editor land in our editorial offices every day. And people are posting online like never before: last year, an almost unbelievable nine million posts were made on krone.at, and this year in January there were almost one million posts in one month alone.
The "Krone" newsletter has also developed extraordinary traction. This is shown by the ÖAK figures for January 2025: the "Krone" good morning newsletter from the editor-in-chief is the most read daily newsletter in Austria, with the "Krone" afternoon briefing in second place.
Austrians know what they get from the "Krone": independent information, classification - and not regulation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.