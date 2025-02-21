Barely survived serious tobogganing accident

17-year-old suffered a ruptured liver and internal bleeding

According to her mother, the 17-year-old lay in the snow for an extremely long time in the freezing cold until she was taken to hospital. A friend stayed with the accident victim. The police were at the scene. "After we were informed about the accident, we immediately drove to the hospital in Wiener Neustadt. We were there for over an hour, but our daughter was only admitted at 9.20 pm," said the parents from the Mattersburg district in dismay. At the hospital, a deep liver laceration several centimeters long was discovered. The girl had to receive intensive medical care for three days.