Exotic handicraft
“Handpan”: the sonorous UFO of musical instruments
Daniel Berger has been making the now much sought-after handpans in his workshop in Carinthia for ten years. The "Krone" took a look over his shoulder as he worked.
Have you ever heard of a handpan? If not, then you should listen more closely to certain songs, because this metal marvel is now used in many different ways. It is a rhythm instrument, but can also be used to play melodies.
Daniel Berger, a trained electrical engineer, was under constant stress at work before he learned the craft of handpan building. "At some point I realized I had to be at home more; I had to change something! At the same time, a friend told me about a new musical instrument."
Becoming an expert through self-experimentation
Who invented it? The Swiss. "Ten years ago, you had to send a handwritten letter to the company in Switzerland and they only selected a few from the thousands of letters. Many people went there and camped in front of the company - for free," smiles Berger.
"Just like thousands of people around the world, I was magically drawn to the sound." The "hand pan" is now manufactured all over the world. "I started experimenting on my own in 2013, I learned everything myself - it was really tough. Two years later, I founded my company 'DEEPAN'."
Instruments shipped to America and Japan
It takes a lot of work and finesse to make a handpan like this. "In the beginning, I have to work brutally with an extremely heavy pneumatic hammer, it's physically demanding work." Berger sells around 30 musical instruments a year, mainly in German-speaking countries, but his handpans have also been shipped to Japan and America.
The instrument varies between nine and 22 notes. "I'm the only handpan maker in Carinthia," says Berger proudly and reveals: "I know how to test the harmonies so that they work well, but over time it has become clear that I'm a builder and not a player. I think that's the case with many instrument makers."
The handpan is not just a musical instrument, but an experience that touches the soul. And so we can only hope that this miracle of sound will conquer many more hearts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.