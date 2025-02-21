News coverage
This is how comprehensively the “Krone” reports on the Opera Ball
In just under a week, the Ball of Balls will once again take place at the Vienna State Opera. You will be provided with all the important information about the event on all "Krone" portals.
On February 27, it's "Alles Walzer" again - the prestigious Opera Ball is entering the next round and will provide excitement with unique gowns, an international density of celebrities and unforgettable glamor. On the day of the ball itself and afterwards, the "Krone" reports extensively on all portals and leaves nothing to be desired.
krone.tv will be there live on February 27 from 6.25 pm. There will be first impressions of the "Ball of Balls", background information and details of what has happened in the weeks leading up to it. Jana Pasching will be presenting in the studio with guests Birgit Waldsam, Lydia "Wildsau" Kelovitz and stylist Ali Maghsood, while Tanja Pfaffeneder, Leona König and Sasa Schwarzjirg will be live on location at the State Opera. The krone.tv presenter makes for a particularly glamorous appearance. She leads through the program in a deep wine-red gown, which was made by designer Tamara Mascara (alias Raphael Massaro) in 50 hours of handwork and takes up the elegance and glamorous past of the Vienna State Opera and pays homage to the city's ball tradition. The look is complemented by 22-carat diamond jewelry. "I am surprised and overwhelmed by the choice of jewelry," says the presenter.
On Friday, February 28, there will also be more information about the ball. From 18:25, Schwarzjirg will guide viewers through the celebrities' boxes in "Alles Walzer: Opernball Spezial" and reveal the whispers of the stars and politicians. Later in the evening, Leona König will take you through the interviews she conducted with the stars of the evening at the opening. Of course, you will also be kept up to date on krone.at and all social media channels throughout both days. Among other things, you will see the memorable red carpet moments, the best politician interviews, box whispers and short video updates. With the "Krone", you really will be right on the ball at this year's Opera Ball!
