This is how comprehensively the “Krone” reports on the Opera Ball

On Friday, February 28, there will also be more information about the ball. From 18:25, Schwarzjirg will guide viewers through the celebrities' boxes in "Alles Walzer: Opernball Spezial" and reveal the whispers of the stars and politicians. Later in the evening, Leona König will take you through the interviews she conducted with the stars of the evening at the opening. Of course, you will also be kept up to date on krone.at and all social media channels throughout both days. Among other things, you will see the memorable red carpet moments, the best politician interviews, box whispers and short video updates. With the "Krone", you really will be right on the ball at this year's Opera Ball!