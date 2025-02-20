At Vienna Westbahnhof
Fear prevails after foiled terrorist attack
The thwarted terrorist attack at Westbahnhof station by a 14-year-old has shaken the sense of security of the Viennese - this was revealed during the "Krone" local inspection on Thursday.
The area around Westbahnhof has not always had the best reputation, and the thwarted terrorist attack has not improved the uneasy feeling among passers-by. We were there the day after the planned horror attack became known and asked passers-by.
"It's a strange feeling to be standing here today," says Meronika K. She is a teacher at a school not far from the planned attack target. "It was the number one topic in the staff room and in the classroom today. You wonder whether your own pupils would be capable of it."
"I'm afraid for my wife and our small child"
Marzo Jovanovic is also shocked by the recent incidents in Vienna: "I live in the 16th district and am afraid for my wife and our young child when they go outside. There are gangs lurking around every corner, it's threatening."
I live in the 16th district and am afraid for my wife and our small child when they go outside. Something has to change.
Marzo Jovanovic
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
He makes a clear appeal to politicians: "Something has to change as quickly as possible!" As a native Serb, he has sympathy for migrants, but only for those who integrate - everyone else has to leave.
It's a strange feeling to be standing here today. I avoid the area in the evening. As a teacher, that makes me feel particularly sad.
Meronika K.
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
Feras Alahmhd knows the Westbahnhof at all times of the day because he works in a kebab shop. What kind of people hang around here? "I have normal customers, but I also have conspicuous ones. There are always violent incidents," says the Viennese with Arab roots.
I live in the 10th district, it's no better there. There are now some areas in Vienna where people no longer feel safe.
Rocky Ganausr
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
Martina S. is also familiar with the area, she lives here "Westbahnhof is becoming increasingly run-down. I never see the police." There were a lot of police out and about on Thursday - but how long that will last is the question
