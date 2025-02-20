Mercedes wants to expand and save at the same time

Dividend to fall

The outlook for 2025 is not only gloomy due to the weak car economy and the threat of import tariffs in the USA, the brand with the three-pointed star is also only launching a few new models. The compact electric car CLA, for example, is set to score points with its long range, fast charging and new digital functions. The Swabians ran out of steam during the ramp-up with electric cars last year, as the EQS luxury saloon, among other things, was poorly received. The lesson learned from this is to bring the design of electric cars back into line with that of the combustion engine world.