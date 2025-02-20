"Krone" interview
Roland Kaiser: “An ulcer and a 16-piece”
The pop icon talks to the "Krone" about his new album "Marathon", his love for our capital city, musical goals and why he prefers to listen to classical music in the car. He also reveals which of his songs he would do differently today...
The emperor of German pop is back. Roland Kaiser has been delighting millions of fans with his hits for decades - and now he's back with his 29th studio album "Marathon". An album about perseverance, passion and his love of music. In an interview with us, he talks about his career, the election in Germany, his special connection to Vienna and why he likes to eat an "Eitrige" (a cheese krainer, editor's note) and drink a "16er Blech" (an Ottakringer beer) after every concert there.
"Krone": What's behind the album title "Marathon"?
Roland Kaiser: Being in this profession is a question of stamina, fitness, reliability and steadfastness. When you start out in this profession, you don't know whether your career will be a sprint, a middle-distance run or, in the best case, a marathon.
Sounds like perseverance, where do you get the energy for this impressive career?
Yes, the great thing about it is the joy of doing it. I really enjoy my work and that's why I have no stress in this area.
Be honest, have you ever run a real marathon?
No, as far as endurance is concerned, I'm more of a cyclist.
How does the current album differ from the others?
There are new songs with new ideas and new sounds. That changes from album to album and of course I always try to sound contemporary and have sensible, contemporary themes.
The title "Liebe ist alles" - is an original song by Rosenstolz, how did you come to cover it?
One of the composers of this song, Peter Plate, called me last year. He said: "We want to go on tour with the musical Romeo and Juliet next year, i.e. now in 2025". And the key song will be "Love is everything". As I'm a big fan of this song, I was happy to agree to sing it.
Do you have any other musical goals or dreams?
I would like to continue producing albums and playing concerts.
How do you see the development of pop music then and now?
German-language music is now much more accepted. Today's generation has a relaxed relationship with its own language. It has regulated itself.
Who do you think are the pop stars of tomorrow?
There are a lot of young talents who have a lot of potential. Of course, the young artists have to succeed in building a long-term career.
What is your favorite genre of music?
I'm someone who likes to listen to classical music when I'm driving, for example, because it calms me down immensely. But when I consciously listen to music at home, I like to listen to swing, i.e. Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr - that's my music.
What can fans expect at your concert on June 3 in the Wiener Stadthalle?
A new, up-to-date program, so a mixture of great hits, songs from my new album and a few surprises that I don't want to reveal yet.
Has there ever been a crazy fan campaign?
There are some fans who attend almost all the concerts on a tour. That's an enormous achievement.
What do you personally associate with Vienna?
I was born in Berlin, and Berliners and Viennese have a strong affinity for each other. I am a real admirer of their city. I love the city because of its strong cultural awareness. The First District always makes me rave about it. Vienna has a lot of tradition and class for me. I don't think it's for nothing that Vienna has now been voted the most liveable city in the world for the eleventh time. And every time we finish our concerts, we always go to the sausage stand at the opera afterwards and eat an "Eitrige" and drink a "Sechzehner Blech" with it.
What would you prefer, schnitzel, Sachertorte, Kaiserschmarrn or the classic Eitrige?
All very tempting, but the Sachertorte is best.
Where else might people meet you in Vienna?
You could meet me at the zoo, where I visit the little giraffe whose godfather I am.
What would you say about the political situation in Austria?
This is your government, your country, your decision.
On Sunday, when you go to the polls, what would you say about the political situation in Germany?
A very contentious bunch of politicians are coming together and struggling to find the best solutions. I hope that the democratic center wins next Sunday and has a chance to form a resilient coalition that can tackle the country's problems over the next four years and come close to solving them.
You are a hobby pilot, how often do you fly?
Well, if I fly 40 or 50 hours a year, that's good.
When you look back on your career, is there anything you would perhaps do differently?
Professionally, I think that when I look back on it now, the positives outweigh the negatives. I would live my life the same way again. The result is right and I'm happy with my status. And in that respect, the path was the right one for me.
Is there a particular song that you would have done differently or that you don't like?
"Seven barrels of wine". This title stands out in its own way. To this day. And yet I tried to win it back for my program here on the last tour. It was simply difficult to categorize musically, I haven't done many mood songs of this kind.
Which three words describe you best?
If you were to ask my children, they might describe me as conservative, but also modern and reliable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.