Roland Kaiser: “An ulcer and a 16-piece”

"Krone": What's behind the album title "Marathon"?

Roland Kaiser: Being in this profession is a question of stamina, fitness, reliability and steadfastness. When you start out in this profession, you don't know whether your career will be a sprint, a middle-distance run or, in the best case, a marathon.

Sounds like perseverance, where do you get the energy for this impressive career?

Yes, the great thing about it is the joy of doing it. I really enjoy my work and that's why I have no stress in this area.

Be honest, have you ever run a real marathon?

No, as far as endurance is concerned, I'm more of a cyclist.

How does the current album differ from the others?

There are new songs with new ideas and new sounds. That changes from album to album and of course I always try to sound contemporary and have sensible, contemporary themes.