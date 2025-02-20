For pedal riders
How to do a bike check before the start of the season
Oil the chain, check the brakes, charge the batteries: The "Krone" has tips on how best to revive bikes after hibernation.
Vorarlberg is a land of pedal knights: 77 percent of households own at least one functional bike, 51 percent at least two. And 45 percent of households already have an e-bike parked. Although more and more people are clocking up kilometers on their bikes all year round, many are only starting their cycling season in the coming weeks. For anyone who has taken a winter break, now is a good time to get their bike out of the cellar or garage and get it back in shape.
The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) recommends a systematic approach to service checks and bike maintenance. The "Krone" has compiled a clear overview of the most important tips:
Check list:
- Clean the bike - this is also advisable for bikes that have been used in winter and have accumulated road salt residue over the months.
- Are the brake cables correctly adjusted? Are the brake shoes in good condition?
- Check the front and rear lights.
- Clean the chain with a cloth and re-oil.
- Is the bike fitted with all the prescribed reflectors? A white reflector at the front and a red reflector at the rear; the reflectors can be integrated into the headlight. Reflectors on the pedals and spoke reflectors or reflector strips integrated into the tires are also advisable.
- Adjust the saddle to the correct height.
- Check all bolts for tightness and tighten if necessary.
- Check spokes and gears.
- Inflate tires with sufficient air. Lower rolling resistance makes riding easier.
- Once a year, the bike should be taken to a specialist store for a professional service.
Anyone who cycles at least part of their daily commute is not only doing something for their fitness and immune system, but is also protecting the environment. "You also save a lot on fuel costs," says VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky. More than half of everyday journeys in Vorarlberg are shorter than five kilometers. A distance that can be easily covered by bike for many people.
Local authorities bear responsibility
E-bikes are also becoming increasingly popular, which has significantly increased the range of bicycles. Municipalities also benefit when the population opts for soft mobility by bike: Not only does less car traffic mean fewer traffic problems, it also strengthens the local economy. After all, people don't usually travel far to do their shopping by bike, but buy locally. "Municipalities that create good conditions for cycling are also rewarded with more cycling traffic," emphasizes Jaschinsky.
