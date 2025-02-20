How to do a bike check before the start of the season

Vorarlberg is a land of pedal knights: 77 percent of households own at least one functional bike, 51 percent at least two. And 45 percent of households already have an e-bike parked. Although more and more people are clocking up kilometers on their bikes all year round, many are only starting their cycling season in the coming weeks. For anyone who has taken a winter break, now is a good time to get their bike out of the cellar or garage and get it back in shape.