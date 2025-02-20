“The youngsters have to take the next step”

The squad grew by two players in the winter. How difficult is it to filter out the right eleven?

I currently have 21 fit outfield players - that means five have to be in the stands today. That's also a challenge for the coach. After all, everyone wants to play, but that's just not possible. Despite all the arguments and considerations, you can't always explain everything. Gut feeling also plays a certain role. There will always be cases of hardship. That's the way it is in professional sport.