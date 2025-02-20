Lustenau coach Mader:
“The youngsters have to take the next step”
St. Pölten await Lustenau Austria on Friday (18) as a real yardstick for the spring kick-off in League Two. For coach Markus Mader, too, the season opener will be a test. The "Krone" asked him for a big interview in advance.
Krone: You've done a lot of testing in preparation. Have you now found your playing system and starting eleven?
Markus Mader: Of course I have a certain idea and a basic formation. But it's not just about the system, it's about the playing system, which should be as flexible as possible. It's also about finding the right balance between defense and offense.
But you are aware that expectations are high after your return to Lustenau?
Yes, that's why we have to really step on the gas. The teams behind us have all strengthened well and will attack If you're not careful, you'll find yourself right in the middle of the maelstrom. We saw that last season with SW Bregenz.
But the focus is certainly on the future. Where do you want the team to be at the end of the season?
It's all about development - even beyond the season. The young players have to take the next step. I expect them to deliver the performances on the pitch that they show in training.
Has the team already developed in training over the winter?
On the very first day after my return, I saw that their character is absolutely top and the quality is right. The energy was palpable, but the self-confidence wasn't exactly high. It's important that everyone believes in their own strengths.
The squad grew by two players in the winter. How difficult is it to filter out the right eleven?
I currently have 21 fit outfield players - that means five have to be in the stands today. That's also a challenge for the coach. After all, everyone wants to play, but that's just not possible. Despite all the arguments and considerations, you can't always explain everything. Gut feeling also plays a certain role. There will always be cases of hardship. That's the way it is in professional sport.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.