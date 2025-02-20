Major construction site
Bus terminal to be partially closed for six months
The general refurbishment and associated modernization of the bus terminal at Linz Central Station was previously scheduled for April/May at the earliest. However, there will now be major restrictions in the area from March 9 due to urgent preparatory work. Passengers will have to adjust to alternative stops until October.
What has been known since the agreement reached between the city and state last summer: Linz has to pay a subsidy of EUR 1.7 million for the general refurbishment and the associated modernization of the bus terminal. In ten equal, unsecured and therefore capped annual installments of around EUR 170,000 from 2026.
In future, the operator will be Schiene OÖ
Furthermore, the city is released from all maintenance and repair services, cleaning including winter services, as well as operating costs. This will be taken over by the future operator, Schiene OÖ. The latter will also have to come up with a solution to deal with the problem of the countless homeless people at the stops. The Bike & Ride facility will also be renovated.
Urgent maintenance work
The large-scale construction work was originally scheduled to start in April/May 2025, but the area will now only be accessible to a limited extent from March 9 due to urgently needed maintenance work. Five structural joints run through the bus terminal and the waterproofing urgently needs to be replaced. The adjacent supporting structure in the vicinity of the joint will be exposed for inspection and then renovated as required. The sealing layer will then be resealed over the entire length by installing an expansion joint profile.
Five regional bus routes will be shortened
Due to limited space and in order to ensure smooth operations, individual lines to Linz and the Mühlviertel will be temporarily shortened: This affects lines 260 (Linz - Kirchschlag - Hellmonsödt - Reichenau - Schenkenfelden - Reichenthal), 305 (Linz - Altenberg - Haibach im Mkr. - Reichenau) and line 345 (Linz - Urfahr - Katsdorf - Wartberg/Aist - Pregarten). These lines will temporarily end or begin at the Linz Friedenskirche stop in Urfahr.
Lines 240 (Linz - Rottenegg - Eschelberg/St. Gotthard - Niederwaldkirchen - St. Peter am Wimberg) and 252 (Linz - Lichtenberg - Zwettl/Rodl) will also be shortened: in future, line 240 will start from the Linz/Donau Untere Donaulände stop and line 252 from Linz/Donau Hessenplatz (Schubertstraße).
Restrictions not only for public transport users
During the construction work, there will not only be temporary restrictions on public transport, but routes may also change. Passengers and pedestrians will be informed at the Linz bus terminal and at Linz main station by means of on-site information and information boards. The bicycle cellar will be accessible throughout the entire construction period.
