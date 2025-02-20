Controversial power line now a case for the courts

State opposes new idea

Most recently, the underground cable proponents raised hopes that the power line could be linked to the West Austria Gas Pipeline (WAG). The province had this examined, with a negative result: laying the gas and electricity lines in a trench was not eligible for approval. For safety reasons, the two parallel projects would have to run around 40 meters apart and this route would have to be kept clear at all times. In addition, it was said at the time that combining the two would lead to a further delay in the power line.