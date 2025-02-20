Historic day in Lower Austria
First blue mayor in Enzersdorf/Fischa
Now it's fixed. Werner Herbert will be the first full-time blue mayor in Lower Austria. Together with the designated red deputy mayor Helmut Tomek, a working agreement has now been signed until 2030.
A big bang after the municipal elections in Enzersdorf an der Fischa/District of Bruck an der Leitha. The FPÖ emerged victorious with eight seats (plus six). The ÖVP mayoral party lost four of its seats and now only holds six.
Werner Herbert, currently still deputy mayor of the FPÖ, will now take over from ÖVP mayor Markus Plöchl. Helmut Tomek from the SPÖ will become deputy mayor. The working agreement was ceremoniously signed today, February 20.
What are the plans for the future?
The cooperation will be based on broad citizen participation. A particular challenge for the town is the strong influx of new residents. "In the last eight years alone, we have grown by 20 percent," says Werner Herbert. "We want to strengthen the infrastructure, improve cooperation with local associations, promote accompanied and young living and ensure local supply in both districts," continues the neo-town leader.
What do the two men do in their private lives?
61-year-old Werner Herbert is also a member of the National Council and has been active in local politics since 2000. The former police officer is married, has five children and enjoys spending his free time in the garden, on his bike or with his two grandchildren.
Helmut Tomek, 66 years old, was fleet manager at Wienerberger and has been involved in local politics for 15 years. He is married, has two children and likes to spend his free time with his grandchild, hunting or diving. "I was the first Austrian at the Bikiniatoll," says the future deputy mayor proudly.
Appreciative farewell from still-mayor
There were words of praise for the outgoing mayor Markus Plöchl. We were able to implement many projects together and a great deal has progressed," said Werner Herbert.
Markus Plöchl added: "With these two gentlemen, the future of the municipality is in the best of hands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
