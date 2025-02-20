Economist and analyst Vasily Koltashov said that Trump's desire for a major minerals deal would become obsolete if Ukraine lost the war. "It's not him (Trump) and his appetite for rare earths that will decide who gets what," Koltashov recently explained on Russian state television. Rather, it will be Russia that wins the war. For many Russians, the conquest of Ukrainian mineral resources is also an important prize to be won in the war. This became clear in January when Denis Pushilin, an official supported by Russia in Donetsk, declared that the Shevchenko deposit had been conquered - and received enormous applause in the Russian press. However, the statement turned out to be false because Pushilin had confused the deposits with the conquest of another settlement of the same name elsewhere.