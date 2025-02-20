Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"This is madness"

Suspension after derby: Hedl’s manager bursts his collar

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 10:21

Max Hagmayr is shaking his head! The star advisor criticizes the suspension against his protégé Niklas Hedl and goes on the barricades.

0 Kommentare

Big commotion after the Vienna derby: Rapids goalkeeper Niklas Hedl was banned for one match by Senate 1 of the Bundesliga for "unsportsmanlike conduct" for his "provocative gesture" towards the Austria fans (above in the video) after the 2-1 defeat.

Niklas Hedl was banned after his gesture. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA, zVg)
Niklas Hedl was banned after his gesture.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA, zVg)

If you zoom in on the image, the behind-the-goal camera shows Hedl walking back to the touchline after the final whistle to get his bottle. The ÖFB team goalkeeper grabs his crotch for a fraction of a second. Too much for the Bundesliga.

"Niki no longer understands the world"
What Max Hagmayr can't understand at all. "Niki no longer understands the world - and I'm no different. He hasn't done anything that would justify a ban. There is no sense of proportion. He didn't actually do anything," the former kicker emphasized to the "Krone".

"Sad development" in sport
"It's sad enough that the Senate has to deal with complaints like this," Hagmayr marvels. "But to impose a ban for this is madness."

Hagmayr laments a "sad development" in sport: "From now on, there should be 100 reports after every match day. People often complain that soccer lacks real guys. And what do we do: we look for mistakes - and then we put the players on the pitch. I really don't understand it!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf