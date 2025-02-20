"This is madness"
Suspension after derby: Hedl’s manager bursts his collar
Max Hagmayr is shaking his head! The star advisor criticizes the suspension against his protégé Niklas Hedl and goes on the barricades.
Big commotion after the Vienna derby: Rapids goalkeeper Niklas Hedl was banned for one match by Senate 1 of the Bundesliga for "unsportsmanlike conduct" for his "provocative gesture" towards the Austria fans (above in the video) after the 2-1 defeat.
If you zoom in on the image, the behind-the-goal camera shows Hedl walking back to the touchline after the final whistle to get his bottle. The ÖFB team goalkeeper grabs his crotch for a fraction of a second. Too much for the Bundesliga.
"Niki no longer understands the world"
What Max Hagmayr can't understand at all. "Niki no longer understands the world - and I'm no different. He hasn't done anything that would justify a ban. There is no sense of proportion. He didn't actually do anything," the former kicker emphasized to the "Krone".
"Sad development" in sport
"It's sad enough that the Senate has to deal with complaints like this," Hagmayr marvels. "But to impose a ban for this is madness."
Hagmayr laments a "sad development" in sport: "From now on, there should be 100 reports after every match day. People often complain that soccer lacks real guys. And what do we do: we look for mistakes - and then we put the players on the pitch. I really don't understand it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
