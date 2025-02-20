Vorteilswelt
On the Grubhörndl

Five Germans had to be rescued from the mountain

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 09:42

Within just a few hours, the "Libelle Salzburg" police helicopter had to rescue two mountaineers from Germany in distress on February 19. Both missions were due to inadequate planning and equipment.

The crew of the "Libelle Salzburg" police helicopter was deployed twice within a few hours on February 19 to rescue mountaineers in distress from the Grubhörndl above Lofer.

At around midday, a German mountaineering couple made an emergency call after they got stuck in the steep terrain and could neither go forwards nor backwards. The 41-year-old woman and her 21-year-old companion were located around 30 meters below the summit ridge. The crew of the police helicopter was able to rescue them safely with the help of a rescue rope and bring them to Lofer.

Just three hours later, another alert was received - this time from three German hikers. Two 52-year-old women and a 51-year-old man found themselves in an alpine emergency after one of the women slipped around 20 meters down the steep terrain and was injured. They were also rescued by the police helicopter and flown down to the valley.

According to the police, both incidents were due to inadequate tour planning and a lack of equipment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

