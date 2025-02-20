In the winter semester
Record number of new students
More new students enrolled at public universities in the winter semester 2024/25 than ever before: according to the Ministry of Education, 48,600 regular new students were recently registered, which is 4.6 percent more than in the previous winter semester.
More new students enrolled at public universities in the winter semester 2024/25 than ever before: according to the Ministry of Education, 48,600 regular new students were recently registered, 4.6% more than in the previous winter semester. The previous peak was at the "corona high" of 48,300 in 2020/21, after this upward spike they fell back to 44,900. Recently, the proportion of active examinations at universities has also reached record levels.
In the 2023/24 academic year, almost two thirds (64%) completed at least 16 ECTS credits per academic year, compared to 57% in 2016/17. The Ministry of Education attributes the increase in part to the switch to student-based, capacity-oriented university funding in 2019.
Positive effects of the personnel offensive
Since then, the number of students taking exams has been an indicator for the allocation of the budget. In addition, the performance agreements focus on measures to improve studyability. According to the ministry, the personnel offensive in the years 2019 to 2021 - 500 additional professorships or equivalent positions were created - also improved the student-to-student ratio, from 1:39 in the 2017/18 academic year to 1:34 most recently.
Growth at universities of applied sciences too
As expected, there was also a significant increase in the number of first-year students at universities of applied sciences due to the expansion of study places. According to the ministry, there were recently 23,600 full-time first-year students, 13% more than in the 2018 winter semester (almost 21,000). The focus of the almost 3,000 additional first-year places funded by the federal government since then has been on mathematics, IT, natural sciences and technology (STEM). The increase in graduates at universities of applied sciences was even more significant than at universities, rising by a fifth to almost 17,000 between 2016/17 and 2023/24.
Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) saw the higher education system "on course for success" in view of these figures. With investments such as the expansion of universities of applied sciences, the improvement of supervision conditions at universities and the expansion of study grants, "an attractive and supportive environment for ambitious students" had been created in the past legislative period.
