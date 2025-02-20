Record number of new students

Growth at universities of applied sciences too

As expected, there was also a significant increase in the number of first-year students at universities of applied sciences due to the expansion of study places. According to the ministry, there were recently 23,600 full-time first-year students, 13% more than in the 2018 winter semester (almost 21,000). The focus of the almost 3,000 additional first-year places funded by the federal government since then has been on mathematics, IT, natural sciences and technology (STEM). The increase in graduates at universities of applied sciences was even more significant than at universities, rising by a fifth to almost 17,000 between 2016/17 and 2023/24.