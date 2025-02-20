Vorteilswelt
The dead return home

Hamas hands over four hostage bodies to Israel

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 08:18

Hamas handed over the mortal remains of four people kidnapped from Israel in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. It was the first time that the bodies of Israeli victims have been handed over since the beginning of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

According to Hamas, the victims were the mother Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir, as well as 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

The Palestinian terrorist organization announced in November 2023 that Shiri Bibas and her two young children had been killed in Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. From an Israeli perspective, however, there has been no conclusive confirmation of their deaths to date. The husband and father Yarden Bibas was released on February 1. However, Israel's army had already recovered hostage bodies several times in the Gaza Strip itself and brought them back to Israel.

Shown on the posters: Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir (Bild: Jack Guez)
Shown on the posters: Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir
(Bild: Jack Guez)
Oded Lifshitz (Bild: Hostage‘s Family Forum)
Oded Lifshitz
(Bild: Hostage‘s Family Forum)

Israel wants to clearly identify the dead
Israel now wants to clearly identify the bodies. The cause of death is also to be investigated. Israeli media reported, citing Health Minister Uriel Busso, that the identification process could take some time.

In return for the four bodies, Israel will reportedly release all women and minors who have been arrested since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023 and who are not believed to have been involved in the armed struggle against Israel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

