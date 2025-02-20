The dead return home
Hamas hands over four hostage bodies to Israel
Hamas handed over the mortal remains of four people kidnapped from Israel in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. It was the first time that the bodies of Israeli victims have been handed over since the beginning of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.
According to Hamas, the victims were the mother Shiri Bibas and her two young sons Ariel and Kfir, as well as 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz.
The Palestinian terrorist organization announced in November 2023 that Shiri Bibas and her two young children had been killed in Israeli bombardments in the Gaza Strip. From an Israeli perspective, however, there has been no conclusive confirmation of their deaths to date. The husband and father Yarden Bibas was released on February 1. However, Israel's army had already recovered hostage bodies several times in the Gaza Strip itself and brought them back to Israel.
Israel wants to clearly identify the dead
Israel now wants to clearly identify the bodies. The cause of death is also to be investigated. Israeli media reported, citing Health Minister Uriel Busso, that the identification process could take some time.
In return for the four bodies, Israel will reportedly release all women and minors who have been arrested since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023 and who are not believed to have been involved in the armed struggle against Israel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.