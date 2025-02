LIVE from 9pm: Playoff conference with Celje and others

From an Austrian perspective, the clash between Olimpija Ljubljana and FK Borac Banja Luka stands out among the 6.45pm games, as the promoted team could be SK Rapid's next opponent in the last 16 of the Conference League. The first meeting a week ago ended in a 1-0 home win for the Bosnians, with the winning goal scored by Sandi Ogrinec from Slovenia, a former WSG Tirol player. Austria's Raul Florucz, who was shown a yellow card in the first leg, will not be playing for Ljubljana ...