Crashed into garden wall with a blood alcohol level of 1.52

A few hours earlier, a passer-by in Straßwalchen was astonished to discover a parked car at the edge of the forest - with a sleeping woman at the wheel. The police patrol had to wake the 56-year-old woman from Flachgau first. She confessed to having driven there herself. The alcohol test showed an alarming level of 2.42 per mille. The woman also had to surrender her driver's license and will now be charged.