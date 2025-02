“Phone calls only work in the attic”

"We've never been famous for our cell phone reception. But this is really the height." Eva Wögerbauer expresses what many Adnet residents are thinking. For almost two weeks now, hundreds of cell phones in the tranquil Tennengau community have stopped working - at least those that use the A1 cell phone network. The company has dismantled its transmitter. "It's a joke, we're simply no longer reachable," says an annoyed Wögerbauer.