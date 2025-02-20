The big collection

Setting an example against littering

The aim of the large-scale collection is not only to remove waste from public areas and streets, but also to raise awareness of the problem of littering - the careless throwing away of waste - and to encourage people to actively take responsibility. "The landscape clean-up is now one of the largest volunteer initiatives in Vorarlberg," explains Andrea Kaufmann, President of the Association of Municipalities. "The people who take part do so of their own accord and invest their time to keep the environment clean and maintain the quality of life in their area." The campaign is also supported by Loacker Recycling: Managing Director Reinhard Pierer explains that littering is a waste of resources, as a lot of waste could be recycled - if it were disposed of appropriately.