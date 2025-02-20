Landscape cleaning
The big collection
From March 22 to April 26, the annual waste collection campaign will take place across the country. Anyone who wants to get involved can take part and make a contribution.
Last year, an unimaginable 54 tons of garbage were collected from Vorarlberg's meadows, paths, forests and roadsides in just one month - by around 14,000 volunteers who took part in the major landscape clean-up campaign. This year's big clean-up will take place again from March 22 to April 26. The municipalities are coordinating the collection campaigns and have been preparing for the event for many weeks, as the municipal association reported on Wednesday.
Setting an example against littering
The aim of the large-scale collection is not only to remove waste from public areas and streets, but also to raise awareness of the problem of littering - the careless throwing away of waste - and to encourage people to actively take responsibility. "The landscape clean-up is now one of the largest volunteer initiatives in Vorarlberg," explains Andrea Kaufmann, President of the Association of Municipalities. "The people who take part do so of their own accord and invest their time to keep the environment clean and maintain the quality of life in their area." The campaign is also supported by Loacker Recycling: Managing Director Reinhard Pierer explains that littering is a waste of resources, as a lot of waste could be recycled - if it were disposed of appropriately.
More information about the collection days is available at the municipal office or at www.umweltv.at
