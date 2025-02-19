AI nude photos brought before Vienna criminal court

The witness - also Indian with over 40,000 followers on Instagram - is connected via video conference from London. She also affirms: "I've never seen this person in person. But he is very active on social media." He posted an edited video of her for the first time on July 13. "I literally begged him not to do that." During the trial, however, it emerged that the young woman had also published photomontages of the accused - "I wanted to show everyone what kind of things he does", she defended herself.