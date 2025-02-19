Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Match interrupted

Raducanu cries on court! Stalker in the stands?

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 10:20

British tennis player Emma Raducanu apparently burst into tears during her second round match at the tournament in Dubai because of the behavior of a spectator. The man was subsequently banned from the stands. He will be banned from all WTA events until it is clear whether there was a threat, the professional organization WTA announced.

0 Kommentare

In the first set of her match against the Czech Karolina Muchova, Raducanu cried at 0:2 and spoke to the umpire, who was using her radio. Raducanu went behind the umpire's chair.

Consoled by her opponent
Muchova came to her opponent and comforted her, and the referee also took care of Raducanu. The 22-year-old wiped her face with a towel several times, continued the match and lost 6:7(6) and 4:6.

Professional organization: Raducanu receives support
In its statement, the WTA wrote that the spectator had already shown "fixated behaviour" towards Raducanu in a public area on Monday. The same man was also identified and excluded from Tuesday's match. The safety of the players has the highest priority, the WTA wrote. Raducanu is receiving the necessary support to ensure her well-being.

TurnierePkt

In 2022, a man was sentenced to community service without pay for stalking Raducanu and was also banned from contact for five years. There was initially no information about the identity of the man who was barred in Dubai. Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021. She was subsequently unable to build on this success and repeatedly struggled with injuries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf