Curious! Suddenly Ilzer unpacks a dildo

As reported by "Sportbild", Ilzer first unpacked a chilli pepper. "More spiciness", demanded the coach, who had only recently arrived from Sturm Graz, in the TSG game. And then - to the great astonishment of his players - he suddenly pulled out a dildo. "You have to be just as hard as this dildo." This sentence is said to have been uttered. In any case, a motivational speech of a different kind! In the end, Hoffenheim did at least get a point (1:1) against Freiburg, but numerous setbacks followed.