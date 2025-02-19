“Please go vote so I can stay here!”

"Everyone please vote so that I can stay here"

Many different nations are represented in the Cologne squad, including Switzerland, France, Denmark, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria. While some players have other nationalities in addition to the German passport, there are also players who do not have a German passport and are not eligible to vote. One of them is Mathias Olesen. The midfielder has both Danish and Luxembourgish citizenship. He is not allowed to vote, but it is important to him that all citizens make use of their right to vote: "I can't vote in Germany, but please everyone go and vote so that I can stay here." The increasing shift to the right in Germany is clearly a major concern for the footballer. Olesen has been under contract with 1. FC Köln for three years.