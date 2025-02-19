Vorteilswelt
Call from Cologne professional:

“Please go vote so I can stay here!”

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 07:40

Cologne professional footballer Mathias Olesen and his teammates have called on people to make use of their right to vote ahead of the Bundestag elections in Germany. "I can't go and vote in Germany, but please everyone go and vote so that I can stay here," said the 23-year-old Luxembourger with Danish roots.

0 Kommentare

"We are going to vote. No matter who you are, what club you belong to or where you come from: Your vote counts!" wrote 1. FC Köln on Instagram, who had launched a small social media campaign for the upcoming election in Germany on February 23.

Ex-Salzburg coach Gerhard Struber also joined in. The election is the "only chance" to exercise his "democratic right", said the 48-year-old, who has been on the bench at the German second-division club since July 2024.

"Everyone please vote so that I can stay here"
Many different nations are represented in the Cologne squad, including Switzerland, France, Denmark, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Austria. While some players have other nationalities in addition to the German passport, there are also players who do not have a German passport and are not eligible to vote. One of them is Mathias Olesen. The midfielder has both Danish and Luxembourgish citizenship. He is not allowed to vote, but it is important to him that all citizens make use of their right to vote: "I can't vote in Germany, but please everyone go and vote so that I can stay here." The increasing shift to the right in Germany is clearly a major concern for the footballer. Olesen has been under contract with 1. FC Köln for three years.

Mathias Olesen (Bild: AFP/APA/CHRISTOF STACHE)
Mathias Olesen
(Bild: AFP/APA/CHRISTOF STACHE)

Struber's team will face Fortuna Düsseldorf at home next matchday (1.30pm) and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Around the matchday, there will be further election campaigns on the digital channels of some clubs. Cologne made the start.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

